Calcaterra lifts San Diego over Loyola Marymount 69-65

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 9:36 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joey Calcaterra posted 16 points and six rebounds as San Diego edged past Loyola Marymount 69-65 on Saturday.

Josh Parrish had 12 points for San Diego (13-9, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Marcellus Earlington added 11 points and eight rebounds. Wayne McKinney II had six assists.

Eli Scott had 21 points and seven assists for the Lions (9-10, 2-5). Jalin Anderson added 19 points. Kwane Marble had six rebounds.

Joe Quintana, whose 13.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Lions, had only 2 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. San Diego defeated Loyola Marymount 70-65 on Jan. 15.

