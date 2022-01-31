CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Cal visits Stanford for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:42 AM

California Golden Bears (9-12, 2-8 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (12-7, 5-4 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Cal in a matchup of Pac-12 teams.

The Cardinal have gone 8-1 at home. Stanford ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 13.4 assists per game led by Michael O’Connell averaging 3.8.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal gives up 66.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Cardinal and Golden Bears square off Tuesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Connell is averaging 7.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Cardinal. Spencer Jones is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Jordan Shepherd is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Bears. Andre Kelly is averaging 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

