Cal Poly visits UCSD after Rocak’s 20-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-12, 1-4 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-10)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the Cal Poly Mustangs after Toni Rocak scored 20 points in UCSD’s 83-80 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Tritons are 6-1 in home games. UCSD scores 70.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are 1-4 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West allowing 67.0 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Tritons and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Kosakowski is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 7.1 points. Rocak is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Camren Pierce is averaging 8.2 points and four assists for the Mustangs. Alimamy Koroma is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 23.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

