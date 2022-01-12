Cal Baptist takes home win streak into matchup with Dixie State

Dixie State Trailblazers (7-9, 0-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-4, 0-1 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Dixie State Trailblazers (7-9, 0-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-4, 0-1 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Lancers face Dixie State.

The Lancers are 10-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Trailblazers are 0-3 against WAC opponents. Dixie State has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers and Trailblazers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Akin is averaging 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Cameron Gooden is averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Frank Staine is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.