Cal Baptist plays Utah Valley following Akin’s 23-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (11-5, 2-2 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (10-5, 0-2 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Daniel Akin scored 23 points in Cal Baptist’s 79-76 loss to the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Lancers have gone 10-1 at home. Cal Baptist is ninth in the WAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Akin averaging 1.7.

The Wolverines are 2-2 in conference matchups. Utah Valley is the WAC leader with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Fardaws Aimaq averaging 13.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akin is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Aimaq is averaging 19.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

