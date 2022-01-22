CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Cain lifts Oakland past Green Bay 68-61

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 4:17 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 21 rebounds as Oakland beat Green Bay 68-61 on Saturday. Trey Townsend added 23 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Cain hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Jalen Moore had 11 points and seven assists for Oakland (14-5, 8-1 Horizon League).

Donovan Ivory had 18 points for the Phoenix (4-14, 3-6). Cade Meyer added 16 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points.

