Cain lifts Oakland past Green Bay 68-61

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 21 rebounds as Oakland beat Green Bay 68-61 on Saturday. Trey Townsend added 23 points for the Golden Grizzlies.

Cain hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Jalen Moore had 11 points and seven assists for Oakland (14-5, 8-1 Horizon League).

Donovan Ivory had 18 points for the Phoenix (4-14, 3-6). Cade Meyer added 16 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points.

