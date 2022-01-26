Bynum’s 3 lifts No. 17 Providence over No. 21 Xavier, 65-62

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted No. 17 Providence to a 65-62 victory over No.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted No. 17 Providence to a 65-62 victory over No. 21 Xavier on Wednesday night.

Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points, helping them improve to 17-2 for the first time since the 1976-77 season. Providence is 7-1 in Big East play and has won 11 of 13 overall.

Paul Scruggs, who led Xavier (14-5, 4-4) with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 62-60 lead with 56 seconds left. But he missed a go-ahead floater to help set up Bynum’s game-winner.

Jack Nunge, who leads the Musketeers in scoring despite coming off the bench, made only his second start of the season and scored 15 points.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and Tennessee rallied to beat Florida.

Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers. Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 and Josiah-Jordan James scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).

Florida (12-8, 3-5), playing its third game in five days, was led by Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby with 16 points each. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 11 points and Myreon Jones added 10.

___

