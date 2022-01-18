Burton leads Pittsburgh against Virginia after 20-point performance

Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts…

Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Jamarius Burton scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 65-53 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Panthers have gone 7-6 at home. Pittsburgh allows 64.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 62.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Cavaliers won the last meeting on Dec. 4. Jayden Gardner scored 15 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kihei Clark is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 assists. Gardner is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

