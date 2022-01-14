Burns, Winthrop Eagles take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-12, 0-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30…

Winthrop Eagles (9-6, 2-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-12, 0-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Winthrop in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Buccaneers are 2-5 in home games. Charleston Southern is fifth in the Big South scoring 69.9 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-0 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cory Hightower averaging 5.4.

The Buccaneers and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Hightower is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. D.J. Burns is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13 assists, seven steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

