Burkhardt lifts SE Louisiana over Nicholls State 77-72

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 11:27 PM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Ryan Burkhardt tied his career high with 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana edged past Nicholls State 77-72 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

Burkhardt shot 6 for 8 from deep. Keon Clergeot added 19 points for Southeastern Louisiana (7-9). Gus Okafor had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jalyn Hinton had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Latrell Jones scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Colonels (10-7). Devante Carter added 18 points and eight assists. Ryghe Lyons had 13 points and four blocks.

Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

