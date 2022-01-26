Burkhardt leads SE Louisiana against Texas A&M-CC after 21-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-5, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-10, 2-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (15-5, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-10, 2-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Ryan Burkhardt scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 101-93 win over the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Lions are 5-1 in home games. SE Louisiana has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Islanders are 2-1 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Okafor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Keon Clergeot is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Trey Tennyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.