Bumbalough leads Ball State over Eastern Michigan 78-72

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:59 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Luke Bumbalough had 20 points as Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 78-72 in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.

Tyler Cochran had 17 points for the Cardinals (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak on the road. Miryne Thomas and Demarius Jacobs added 10 points apiece.

Colin Golson Jr. had 16 points to lead the Eagles (6-7, 1-1). Noah Farrakhan added 13 points, while Darion Spottsville scored 12.

Monty Scott, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

