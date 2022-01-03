Bumbalough, Ball State host Kent State

Kent State (6-6, 1-1) vs. Ball State (6-6, 1-0) John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kent State (6-6, 1-1) vs. Ball State (6-6, 1-0)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Sincere Carry and Kent State will go up against Luke Bumbalough and Ball State. The senior Carry has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Bumbalough, a junior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The dynamic Carry is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is also a big contributor, producing 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. The Cardinals have been led by Bumbalough, who is averaging 13.2 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Carry has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kent State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Ball State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 82.2 points while giving up 67.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Flashes. Ball State has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Kent State has assists on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 9.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.