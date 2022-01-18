CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Buddy Boeheim, Girard lead…

Buddy Boeheim, Girard lead Syracuse over Clemson 91-78

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a second double-double of the season for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double.

Buddy Boeheim and Girard made eight of the Orange’s nine 3-pointers.

PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5). David Collins added 18 points and Chase Hunter 11.

Clemson trailed 40-39 at halftime and stayed within five points in the opening minutes of the second half, with Al-Amir Dawes’ 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 52-50. The Orange used a 21-12 surge for a 73-62 advantage with about eight minutes left. The Boeheim brothers combined for 13 points during the stretch.

Consecutive dunks from Hall and Collins helped pull the Tigers to 78-72 with 3:53 remaining. Buddy Boeheim answered with a jumper and Edwards a dunk and the Orange pushed it back to a double-digit lead with 2:38 left.

Syracuse shot over 50% in both halves and finished 53.4% (31 of 59 ) overall; and outrebounded the Tigers 39-26.

The Orange are 5-1 against the Tigers at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday. Syracuse plays at sixth-ranked Duke on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Agencies need to work smarter, not harder to close cyber vulnerabilities

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up