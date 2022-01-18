Buddy Boeheim, Girard lead Syracuse over Clemson 91-78

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Buddy Boeheim scored 25 points, Joe Girard added 23 and Syracuse never trailed in the second half and beat Clemson 91-78 on Tuesday night.

Jesse Edwards had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a second double-double of the season for Syracuse (9-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Jimmy Boeheim added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double.

Buddy Boeheim and Girard made eight of the Orange’s nine 3-pointers.

PJ Hall had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Clemson (10-8, 2-5). David Collins added 18 points and Chase Hunter 11.

Clemson trailed 40-39 at halftime and stayed within five points in the opening minutes of the second half, with Al-Amir Dawes’ 3-pointer cutting the deficit to 52-50. The Orange used a 21-12 surge for a 73-62 advantage with about eight minutes left. The Boeheim brothers combined for 13 points during the stretch.

Consecutive dunks from Hall and Collins helped pull the Tigers to 78-72 with 3:53 remaining. Buddy Boeheim answered with a jumper and Edwards a dunk and the Orange pushed it back to a double-digit lead with 2:38 left.

Syracuse shot over 50% in both halves and finished 53.4% (31 of 59 ) overall; and outrebounded the Tigers 39-26.

The Orange are 5-1 against the Tigers at the Carrier Dome.

Clemson hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday. Syracuse plays at sixth-ranked Duke on Saturday.

