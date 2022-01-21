Bucknell visits Holy Cross following Gates’ 21-point game

Bucknell Bison (3-16, 0-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (3-16, 0-7 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-13, 1-3 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Bucknell Bison after Gerrale Gates scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 77-69 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Crusaders have gone 3-3 at home. Holy Cross allows 71.8 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Bison are 0-7 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gates is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Andrew Funk is averaging 17.3 points for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Bison: 1-9, averaging 64.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.