Bryant scores 12 to lead Georgia Southern past ULM 50-45

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:52 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Cam Bryant had 12 points off the bench to lead Georgia Southern to a 50-45 win over ULM on Thursday night.

Tre Cobbs had eight rebounds for Georgia Southern (9-9, 2-5 Sun Belt Conference). Grant Weatherford added six rebounds.

Russell Harrison had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (10-11, 2-7). Andre Jones added 11 points. Nika Metskhvarishvili had nine rebounds.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

