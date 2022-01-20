CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Bryant plays Merrimack after Kiss’ 31-point showing

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 2:02 AM

Bryant Bulldogs (9-8, 5-1 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-10, 4-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Merrimack Warriors after Peter Kiss scored 31 points in Bryant’s 82-52 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Warriors are 5-4 on their home court. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC with 9.0 assists per game led by Mikey Watkins averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 against NEC opponents. Bryant ranks sixth in the NEC giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Warriors and Bulldogs match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 9.6 points and two steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Adham Eleeda is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points. Kiss is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 52.9 points, 23.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

