Bryant leads Norfolk State past Howard 77-74

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:51 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Joe Bryant scored 24 points and Norfolk State edged Howard 77-74 on Saturday.

Bryant made 11 of 12 free throws.

Jalen Hawkins had 15 points for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Tyrese Jenkins had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kris Bankston added 11 points.

Kyle Foster scored 22 points for the Bison (6-7, 0-1). He made six 3-pointers and had nine rebounds. Tai Bibbs added 14 points. Steve Settle III added 12 points.

