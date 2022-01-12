CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Bryant Jr. lifts Norfolk St. over Delaware St. 80-51

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:15 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had a season-high 29 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 80-51 on Wednesday night.

Bryant Jr. shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Kris Bankston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (10-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jalen Hawkins added 15 points.

Myles Carter had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-12, 0-2), whose losing streak reached 10 games. John Stansbury added 11 points and seven rebounds. Martez Robinson had six rebounds.

