Bryant faces Merrimack after Kiss’ 25-point game

Merrimack Warriors (9-12, 4-4 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-8, 7-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -10.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Merrimack Warriors after Peter Kiss scored 25 points in Bryant’s 85-68 win over the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 at home. Bryant has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Warriors are 4-4 against conference opponents. Merrimack is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 79-63 on Jan. 22. Kiss scored 27 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adham Eleeda averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Kiss is shooting 43.1% and averaging 24.5 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 53.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

