Bryant and the Norfolk State Spartans take on conference foe South Carolina State

Norfolk State Spartans (14-4, 5-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-2 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (14-4, 5-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (10-10, 2-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays South Carolina State in MEAC action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-4 in home games. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 74.3 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Spartans are 5-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 33.5% from deep. Christian Ings leads the Spartans shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Cam Jones is averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

