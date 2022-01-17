CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Brown scores 19 to lead Murray State past Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:58 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 19 points as Murray State rolled past Eastern Illinois 72-46 on Monday.

KJ Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Murray State (15-2, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. Trae Hannibal added eight rebounds. Justice Hill had six assists.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis had five steals for the Panthers (2-14, 0-3), who have lost seven straight games.

