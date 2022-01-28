CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Brown propels San Diego…

Brown propels San Diego past Pepperdine 64-56

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Terrell Brown finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel San Diego to a 64-56 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Joey Calcaterra had 11 points for the Toreros (12-9, 5-3 West Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight at home.

Maxwell Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (6-16, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven. Victor Ohia Obioha added 10 points.

The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Waves for the season. San Diego defeated Pepperdine 72-62 on Jan. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy Reserve adds, deletes hundreds of jobs to boost its relevance to future fights

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

Updated: State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up