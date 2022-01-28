CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Brown, No. 10 Michigan State Spartans take on the Michigan Wolverines

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Brown and the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans host Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten play.

The Spartans have gone 8-1 in home games. Michigan State averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Wolverines have gone 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Spartans and Wolverines meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Bingham is averaging 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Spartans. Brown is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Dickinson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wolverines. Caleb is averaging 8.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

