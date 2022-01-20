CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Brown leads Washington against Oregon State after 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 2:02 AM

Washington Huskies (8-8, 3-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-13, 1-5 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the Oregon State Beavers after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points in Washington’s 67-64 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Beavers are 3-6 in home games. Oregon State is ninth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.3% from deep, led by Glenn Taylor Jr. shooting 43.8% from 3-point range.

The Huskies are 3-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is averaging 14.2 points for the Beavers. Abdul Alatishe is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Brown is averaging 21 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging eight points over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

