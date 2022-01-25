CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Brown leads Miami (OH)…

Brown leads Miami (OH) against Ball State after 24-point performance

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-8, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-10, 2-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Dalonte Brown scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 85-82 overtime win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 in home games. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Luke Bumbalough averaging 3.2.

The RedHawks have gone 3-3 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bumbalough is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Grant is averaging 16.4 points and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

UPDATED: OMB looks to improve user experience under zero trust strategy

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up