Brown leads Miami (OH) against Ball State after 24-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-8, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-10, 2-4 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-8, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (7-10, 2-4 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Dalonte Brown scored 24 points in Miami (OH)’s 85-82 overtime win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 in home games. Ball State is fifth in the MAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Luke Bumbalough averaging 3.2.

The RedHawks have gone 3-3 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks third in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Dae Dae Grant averaging 4.1.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bumbalough is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Grant is averaging 16.4 points and 4.1 assists for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.