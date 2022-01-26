Brown leads Citadel against Western Carolina after 28-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-12, 2-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-12, 2-5 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -6; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Hayden Brown scored 28 points in Citadel’s 75-73 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 in home games. Citadel ranks second in the SoCon with 17.4 assists per game led by Tyler Moffe averaging 3.6.

The Catamounts are 2-5 in SoCon play. Western Carolina has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Catamounts won the last meeting 94-90 on Jan. 6. Nick Robinson scored 19 points to help lead the Catamounts to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moffe is averaging 8.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Brown is averaging 18.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Robinson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

