CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Brown, Lairy lift Miami…

Brown, Lairy lift Miami over Western Michigan

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Dalonte Brown and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 points each to lead Miami (Ohio) to a 70-62 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 11 points for the Redhawks (8-7, 2-2 MAC).

Lamar Norman Jr. had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Broncos (4-12, 0-5).

Western Michigan trailed 63-60 with 2:22 remaining tbut only scored two points in the final two minutes.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up