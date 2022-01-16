Brown hosts Yale after Lilly’s 25-point game

Yale Bulldogs (6-8, 1-0 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-9, 1-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 5 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Brown takes on the Yale Bulldogs after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 25 points in Brown’s 76-74 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bears are 4-2 in home games. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Dan Friday averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Azar Swain averaging 4.1.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is averaging 12.9 points for the Bears. Tamenang Choh is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Swain is averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

