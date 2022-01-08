CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Brown carries Murray St.…

Brown carries Murray St. past SIU-Edwardsville 74-69

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 6:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 18 points to lead five Murray State players in double figures as the Racers defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-69 on Saturday.

KJ Williams added 15 points for the Racers. Justice Hill chipped in 12, DJ Burns scored 10 and Carter Collins had 10. Williams also had 15 rebounds, while Burns posted eight rebounds.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville scored 42 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 24 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (6-8, 0-1). Shamar Wright added 13 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up