Brown and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host conference foe Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (6-9, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (6-9, 0-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Georgia State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 6-2 at home. Louisiana is third in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Brown averaging 3.3.

The Panthers are 0-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.7 assists per game led by Kane Williams averaging 3.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trajan Wesley is averaging 5.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Brown is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Corey Allen is averaging 11.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

