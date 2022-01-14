Broome leads Morehead State against Tennessee State after 20-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (11-5, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-9, 1-2 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (11-5, 3-0 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (6-9, 1-2 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the Tennessee State Tigers after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 76-62 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 in home games. Tennessee State is fifth in the OVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kassim Nicholson averaging 2.7.

The Eagles are 3-0 in OVC play. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Broome averaging 10.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedric Boyd averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Broome is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Eagles. Tray Hollowell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

