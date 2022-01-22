CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Broome leads Morehead St. past SIU-Edwardsville 77-74

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 11:07 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State stretched its winning streak to eight games, edging past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 77-74 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 17 points for Morehead State (14-5, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tray Hollowell added 15 points. Jaylon Hall had 13 points.

Ray’Sean Taylor scored a season-high 26 points and had five steals for the Cougars (7-11, 1-4). DeeJuan Pruitt added 16 points. Shaun Doss Jr. had six rebounds.

