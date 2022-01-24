CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Broome leads Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 67-54

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 9:33 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lift Morehead State to a 67-54 win over Tennessee State on Monday night, the Eagles’ ninth straight victory.

Tray Hollowell had 13 points for Morehead State (15-5, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Ta’lon Cooper had nine points and 10 assists.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 22 points for the Tigers (8-12, 3-5). Kassim Nicholson added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 10 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Morehead State defeated Tennessee State 71-64 on Jan. 15.

