Broome carries Morehead State past SE Missouri 74-73 in OT

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:58 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Johni Broome had 21 points and 11 rebounds as Morehead State won its 10th consecutive game, beating Southeast Missouri 74-73 in overtime on Thursday night.

Broome’s two free throws with 15 seconds left in OT gave MSU a four-point lead. A three-point play by Dylan Branson made it a one-point game with seven seconds remaining. MSU’s Ta’lon Cooper missed two free throws but Eric Reed Jr.’s 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer.

Cooper had 14 points and nine rebounds for Morehead State (16-5, 8-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tray Hollowell added 11 points. Skyelar Potter had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Harris scored a season-high 22 points for the Redhawks (8-12, 3-4). Manny Patterson added 12 points. DQ Nicholas had 12 points and nine rebounds.

