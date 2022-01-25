Brewer leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro after 20-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 3-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 3-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 75-73 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-3 at home. East Tennessee State is ninth in the SoCon scoring 71.4 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Spartans are 3-4 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Sloan is averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers. Brewer is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

De’Monte Buckingham is averaging 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Bas Leyte is averaging 6.4 points over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

