Brewer, Hawkins lead FIU past Marshall 70-64

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:16 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Tevin Brewer had 19 points as Florida International got past Marshall 70-64 on Thursday night.

Javaunte Hawkins added 17 points, Clevon Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Seth Pinkney had three blocks for FIU (11-7, 1-4 Conference USA).

Taevion Kinsey had 25 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-11, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Andrew Taylor added 13 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen had 11 points.

___

___

