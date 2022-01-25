CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Brajkovic leads No. 25 Davidson against VCU after 21-point outing

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 2:02 AM

VCU Rams (11-6, 4-2 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (16-2, 6-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Davidson takes on the VCU Rams after Luka Brajkovic scored 21 points in Davidson’s 69-66 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Davidson averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Foster Loyer with 3.4.

The Rams are 4-2 in A-10 play. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.3% from deep. Jimmy Nichols paces the Rams shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Wildcats won the last meeting 63-61 on Jan. 19. Brajkovic scored 19 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hyunjung Lee is averaging 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Loyer is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Vince Williams is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

