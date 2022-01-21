CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Bradley leads San Diego State against Boise State after 26-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 4:02 AM

Boise State Broncos (14-4, 5-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 2-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Boise State Broncos after Matt Bradley scored 26 points in San Diego State’s 79-49 win against the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs are 7-0 on their home court. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs with 7.8 boards.

The Broncos have gone 5-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks seventh in the MWC shooting 33.6% from downtown. Sam Winter leads the Broncos shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Aztecs and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Pulliam is averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Aztecs. Bradley is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Abu Kigab is averaging 13.5 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Broncos: 10-0, averaging 70.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

