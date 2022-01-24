CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Bowling Green faces Eastern Michigan following Plowden’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-10, 2-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-9, 3-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Daeqwon Plowden scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 82-75 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Falcons are 6-3 in home games. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC shooting 35.4% from deep, led by Isaac Elsasser shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Eagles are 2-4 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Falcons and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Diggs averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Plowden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Noah Farrakhan is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.2 points. Bryce McBride is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

