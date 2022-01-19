Bowling Green faces Akron after Curtis’ 21-point game

Akron Zips (10-5, 3-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 2-4 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (10-5, 3-2 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-8, 2-4 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Akron Zips after Samari Curtis scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 92-83 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Falcons have gone 6-2 in home games. Bowling Green has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Zips are 3-2 in MAC play. Akron is seventh in the MAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Xavier Castaneda averaging 2.7.

The Falcons and Zips meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Diggs is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 10.1 points. Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Ali Ali is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Zips. Castaneda is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.