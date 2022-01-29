CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Bouyea carries San Francisco over Santa Clara 88-85

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:00 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Yauhen Massalski had 17 points and 16 rebounds and San Francisco beat Santa Clara 88-85 on Saturday.

Jalen Williams missed a 3-pointer as time expired in his attempt to tie. On Thursday, Williams made a basket with 0.7 seconds left to give the Broncos a 77-76 win over BYU.

Khalil Shabazz added 17 points for San Francisco (17-5, 4-3 West Coast Conference).

Williams scored 23 points, Josip Vrankic added 17 points and Keshawn Justice had 15 points and five assists for the Broncos (13-8, 3-3).

