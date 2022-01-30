CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Boum scores 32 to lead UTEP past FIU 79-68

The Associated Press

January 30, 2022, 12:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had a season-high 32 points as UTEP got past Florida International 79-68 on Saturday night.

Boum hit 11 of 13 shots, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Tydus Verhoeven had 16 points and nine rebounds for UTEP (13-8, 6-3 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jamal Bieniemy added 12 points.

Eric Lovett had 17 points for the Panthers (12-9, 2-6). Tevin Brewer added 13 points. Seth Pinkney had 10 points.

