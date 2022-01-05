ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: National day of infamy | Jan. 6 looms over Capitol | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Bothwell leads Furman past UNC Greensboro 58-54

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 9:21 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 20 points as Furman narrowly beat UNC Greensboro 58-54 on Wednesday night.

Alex Hunter had 16 points for Furman (10-6, 2-1 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Marcus Foster added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Slawson had three blocks.

De’Monte Buckingham had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (8-5, 0-1). Mohammed Abdulsalam added 11 points and nine rebounds. Kobe Langley had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

