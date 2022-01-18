Boston University visits Loyola (MD) after Spencer’s 26-point performance

Boston University Terriers (11-8, 2-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-6, 5-1 Patriot) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (11-8, 2-4 Patriot) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-6, 5-1 Patriot)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) takes on the Boston University Terriers after Cam Spencer scored 26 points in Loyola (MD)’s 69-57 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Greyhounds have gone 8-0 at home. Loyola (MD) is eighth in the Patriot shooting 32.6% from deep, led by Nick Marshall shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 2-4 against Patriot opponents. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot with 10.9 assists per game led by Javante McCoy averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Greyhounds won the last meeting on Jan. 7. Spencer scored 19 points points to help lead the Greyhounds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Greyhounds. Jaylin Andrews is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 14.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

