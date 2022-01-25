Boston University visits Lafayette following Mathon’s 23-point performance

Boston University Terriers (13-8, 4-4 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-11, 2-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (13-8, 4-4 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-11, 2-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits the Lafayette Leopards after Sukhmail Mathon scored 23 points in Boston University’s 80-74 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 2-5 in home games. Lafayette ranks eighth in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Terriers are 4-4 in Patriot play. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot with 10.8 assists per game led by Javante McCoy averaging 2.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal Quinn is averaging 13.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

McCoy is averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

