Boston University visits Lafayette after Mathon’s 23-point game

Boston University Terriers (13-8, 4-4 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (5-11, 2-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lafayette -3.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays the Lafayette Leopards after Sukhmail Mathon scored 23 points in Boston University’s 80-74 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards are 2-5 on their home court. Lafayette is first in the Patriot with 16.5 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.1.

The Terriers are 4-4 against Patriot opponents. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mathon averaging 3.9.

The Leopards and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is averaging 13.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Javante McCoy is averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.