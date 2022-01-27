CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Boston University Terriers face the Colgate Raiders on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Colgate Raiders (8-10, 4-1 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (14-8, 5-4 Patriot)

Boston; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Colgate.

The Terriers have gone 6-3 in home games. Boston University is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Raiders are 4-1 against Patriot opponents. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keegan Records averaging 2.2.

The Terriers and Raiders square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javante McCoy averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc. Sukhmail Mathon is averaging 15 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Tucker Richardson is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Raiders. Jack Ferguson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

