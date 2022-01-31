Boston University hosts Holy Cross following Mathon’s 22-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-15, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (15-8, 6-4 Patriot) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Holy Cross Crusaders (4-15, 2-5 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (15-8, 6-4 Patriot)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -15.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Sukhmail Mathon scored 22 points in Boston University’s 76-72 win over the Colgate Raiders.

The Terriers are 7-3 on their home court. Boston University is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Crusaders are 2-5 in Patriot play. Holy Cross has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javante McCoy is averaging 16.5 points for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Kyrell Luc is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Crusaders. Gerrale Gates is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

