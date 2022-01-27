Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina women past No. 24 Ole Miss

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double, and No. 1…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double, and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (19-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) were scheduled for their yearly contest with No. 10 UConn. But with South Carolina a game behind SEC leader Tennessee, coach Dawn Staley called off the nonconference game to face the Rebels (17-3, 5-2) in a contest postponed due to COVID-19 earlier this month.

Staley got just what she needed from her team, especially her 6-foot-5 All-American. Boston reached 20 points for the first time in 11 games and came out on top in the showdown with Rebels star Shakira Austin.

Austin, also 6-5, struggled to find space to shoot much of the game as the Rebels lost their 14th straight to South Carolina. The Ole Miss senior led her team with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting.

AUBURN 71, NO. 4 TENNESSEE 61

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 straight late to end Tennessee’s nine-game winning streak.

The Tigers (9-10, 1-7 Southeastern Conference), the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee (18-2, 7-1) came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with 2 seconds left.

Sania Wells added 13 points for Auburn, while Jala Jordan finished with 11 and Annie Hughes had 10. The Tigers were playing their third game in five days.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 21 points and eight rebounds, but also committed six of the team’s 21 turnovers. Jordan Walker scored 17.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 75, FLORIDA STATE 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Emily Engstler scored 19 points to lead Louisville past Florida State.

The Cardinals (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to break a 19-all tie, and Florida State (9-9, 3-5) never led in the second half.

All-American senior Morgan Jones scored a season-high 28 points for the Seminoles.

Engstler added 12 rebounds, with Olivia Cochran contributing 17 points for Louisville.

NO. 7 MICHIGAN 77, NO. 22 OHIO STATE 58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan’s career leader in rebounds as the Wolverines beat Ohio State.

Hillmon surpassed Trish Andrew’s record of 928 rebounds during the second half. She finished with 12 for her third straight double-double and has 935 in her career.

Leigha Brown added 16 points, Maddie Nolan had 13 and Emily Kiser scored 10 for Michigan (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten).

Jacy Sheldon had 15 points for Ohio State (15-4, 7-3) and Tanaya Beacham added 14.

ARKANSAS 90, NO. 12 LSU 76

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Amber Ramirez scored 25 points, Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels added 20 each and Arkansas beat LSU.

Arkansas (14-6, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) shot 50% and made 13 of 25 from deep. The Razorbacks won their third straight overall and third in a row in the series.

Alexis Morris scored 22 points for LSU (17-4, 5-3), which lost its second straight. Autumn Newby had 15 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 14 GEORGIA TECH 68, BOSTON COLLEGE 49

ATLANTA (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 20 points, including 10 straight in the second quarter, and Georgia Tech beat Boston College.

Love was 9-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds for Tech (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its third straight. Nerea Hermosa added 15 points and seven assists. Lorela Cubaj grabbed 15 rebounds and had seven assists.

Cameron Swartz had 14 points, Taylor Soule 11 and Marnelle Garraud 10 for BC (14-6, 5-4).

NO. 16 BYU 76, SANTA CLARA 44

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 13 points, nine assists and five steals to lead BYU past Santa Clara.

Tegan Graham hit 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line and scored 16 points with four assists for BYU (17-1, 7-0 West Coast Conference).

Lindsey VanAllen finished with 10 points and four rebounds to lead Santa Clara (9-7, 3-3).

NO. 17 MARYLAND 72, RUTGERS 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead Maryland past Rutgers.

Playing on her own bobblehead night and with her parents in attendance, the Australian scored in double figures for the 13th time this season and 64th in her career for Maryland (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten).

Angel Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Ashley Owusu scored 17 points for the Terps.

Osh Brown and Destiny Marshall each scored 10 points for Rutgers (7-14, 0-9).

NO. 20 NOTRE DAME 83, SYRACUSE 62

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Sonia Citron added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Syracuse.

Notre Dame (15-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed on a 21-6 run to secure its 18th straight home victory in the series.

Sam Brunelle scored 15 points off the bench, Maya Dodson had 13, Dara Mabrey 12 and Maddy Westbeld 10 for the Fighting Irish.

Teisha Hyman finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals for Syracuse (8-10, 1-7).

NORTH CAROLINA 78, NO. 21 DUKE 62

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 20 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams had 15 and North Carolina romped over Duke.

The Tar Heels (16-3, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 28-8 run to take a commanding 47-26 lead at halftime.

Elizabeth Balogun and Miela Goodchild led Duke (13-5, 4-4) with 14 points apiece.

